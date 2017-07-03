Home NATIONAL Trump ‘proud’ To Support GOP Health Plan
(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s “proud” to support the House GOP health care bill and hopes Congress will pass it very quickly.  Trump had tweeted earlier Tuesday that the bill House lawmakers unveiled late Monday was “wonderful.”

Trump says the existing Obama-era health care law is “collapsing” and will implode if it isn’t replaced. He says if that happens, consumers will be begging for help. But conservative groups and lawmakers are opposing the plan, saying it keeps too many elements of the law that became known as “Obamacare.”

Trump met at the White House with the group of House lawmakers who are tasked with rounding up votes for legislation. He says the health care plan will ensure access for all Americans.

