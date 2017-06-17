Trump Publicly Acknowledges Russia Probe Includes Him

(AP) – Advisers and confidants to President Donald Trump describe the president as increasingly angry over the investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible ties to his campaign.

They tell The Associated Press that Trump yells at television sets in the White House carrying coverage. They say he also insists he is the target of a conspiracy to discredit – and potentially end – his presidency.

Associates say that some of Trump’s ire is aimed at special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department official who appointed him, Rod Rosenstein. Trump associates say the president believes both are biased against him.

In a tweet Friday, Trump acknowledged for the first time that he is under federal investigation as part of the expanding probe. He insists he’s the victim of a witch hunt.