Home NATIONAL Trump Publicly Acknowledges Russia Probe Includes Him
Trump Publicly Acknowledges Russia Probe Includes Him
NATIONAL
0

Trump Publicly Acknowledges Russia Probe Includes Him

0
0
untitled
now viewing

Trump Publicly Acknowledges Russia Probe Includes Him

RNS-MAFIA-EXCOMMUNICATED
now playing

Excommunicating Mobsters? Vatican Eyes New Legal Doctrine

HANDCUFFS-SMALL-GEN
now playing

Suspects Accused Of Assaulting Border Patrol Agent Arrested

gavel-generic-stock
now playing

Cowboys Fan Charged In Fight About Eagles Sues Over Bail

1280x720_40708P00-SBNLR
now playing

As Wall Looms, US Moves To Settle Border Fence Land Cases

Fort_Worth_police_body_cam_0_2660225_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas Officer's Excessive-Force Ruling Appeal Hearing Ends

MISSING-FAMILY_1497647258681_9833408_ver1_0
now playing

SC Mother And 5 Children Missing For A Week Found Safe

da5619ba402c426f905502c93d55bd34-780×520
now playing

Castile Trial Had Video Evidence - But Not Of Key Seconds

170616014905-georgia-inmates-captured-exlarge-169
now playing

Tennessee Man: Fugitive Inmates Surrendered Without A Word

WireAP_a588b88a7cc844af89106f992f02e030_12x5_1600
now playing

Would-Be Gunman Launched Into Trump Tirade Before Shooting

NAVY SHIP COLLISION WITH MERCHANT SHIP ON TOKYO
now playing

The Latest: 2 Injured Airlifted After US Navy Ship Collision

(AP) – Advisers and confidants to President Donald Trump describe the president as increasingly angry over the investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible ties to his campaign.

They tell The Associated Press that Trump yells at television sets in the White House carrying coverage. They say he also insists he is the target of a conspiracy to discredit – and potentially end – his presidency.

Associates say that some of Trump’s ire is aimed at special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department official who appointed him, Rod Rosenstein. Trump associates say the president believes both are biased against him.

In a tweet Friday, Trump acknowledged for the first time that he is under federal investigation as part of the expanding probe. He insists he’s the victim of a witch hunt.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Cancelling Obama’s “One-Sided Deal With Cuba”
  2. Trump Lashes Out At ‘Bad,’ ‘Conflicted’ Russia Investigators
  3. Merkel: US Must Not Link Russia Sanctions, Economy Interests
  4. Dem ‘concerned’ Trump Will Fire Investigators
Related Posts
MISSING-FAMILY_1497647258681_9833408_ver1_0

SC Mother And 5 Children Missing For A Week Found Safe

Danny Castillon 0
da5619ba402c426f905502c93d55bd34-780×520

Castile Trial Had Video Evidence – But Not Of Key Seconds

Danny Castillon 0
170616014905-georgia-inmates-captured-exlarge-169

Tennessee Man: Fugitive Inmates Surrendered Without A Word

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video