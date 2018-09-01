Home NATIONAL Trump Pushes Compromise On Immigration
Trump Pushes Compromise On Immigration
Trump Pushes Compromise On Immigration

donald trump
Trump Pushes Compromise On Immigration

(Washington, DC) — President Trump is pushing for a compromise on immigration. Meeting with Republicans and Democrats at the White House today, Trump said he wants funding for a massive border wall and an end to chain migration and visa lotteries.

Democrats want protections for Dreamers under DACA [[ DAH-kuh ]]. The Dreamers are young immigrants who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children. Trump announced plans to repeal DACA last year and challenged Congress to craft a legislative reform package. The President said border security is among his top priorities.

