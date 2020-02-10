Trump Pushes Dems To Get Busy After Impeachment

President Donald Trump speaks during a 'White House Business Session with our Nation's Governors," in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Monday, Feb.10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Washington, DC) — President Trump is basking in his Senate acquittal following impeachment.

Speaking to some governors at the White House, Trump touted the new North American trade deal and the first phase of a trade accord with China. He said his new budget aims to significantly cut federal deficits over several years. Trump also insisted that his proposed budget would not affect Social Security or Medicare.

Democrats say otherwise. The President took some questions from governors but ignored shouted questions from reporters.