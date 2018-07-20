Home WORLD Moscow Open To Putin Visit To Washington
Moscow Open To Putin Visit To Washington
WORLD
0

Moscow Open To Putin Visit To Washington

0
0
1532074651108
now viewing

Moscow Open To Putin Visit To Washington

1FCAD20A-FD38-426D-9EEA-9992C3C706F2_w1023_r1_s
now playing

Turkey, US Officials Meet To Discuss Iran Sanctions

china-tariffs1
now playing

Trump Ready To Hit All Chinese Imports With Tariffs

920×920
now playing

Britain's May In Northern Ireland To Push Her Brexit Vision

download (7)
now playing

N. Korea Puts Reunion Of War Separated Families In Doubt

images
now playing

Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez To Rally Democrats In Deep-Red Kansas

Stethoscope
now playing

Democrats Wrestle With Election-Year Message On Health Care

download (6)
now playing

Iowa Tornadoes Hit Unexpectedly, Causing Damage And Injuries

800 (4)
now playing

US, Allies Set To Evacuate Syrian Aid Workers From Southwest

800 (3)
now playing

Sheriff Says At Least 11 Dead In Boat Accident

CHILD PORN BANNER FOR WEB
now playing

Ex-School Band Teacher Gets 5 Years For Child Porn

(AP) – Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. says Moscow is ready to discuss a possible visit by President Vladimir Putin to Washington after an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Friday that Russia “was always open to such proposals. We are ready for discussions on this subject.”
However he noted that it is up to the Kremlin to formally respond. The Kremlin has not commented on Trump’s proposal Thursday.
And Antonov also said that it’s important to “deal with the results” of the two men’s summit in Helsinki this week before moving ahead too fast with another meeting.
Concerns have been raised in the U.S. about what the two presidents discussed at their meeting.
He also reiterated denials of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Related posts:

  1. Senate Goes On Record Against Putin Offer
  2. Russia Slams Proposal To Question Trump Summit Translator
  3. WH: Putin Coming To White House
  4. Amid Harsh Criticism, Trump Tries A Tougher Tone On Russia
Related Posts
1FCAD20A-FD38-426D-9EEA-9992C3C706F2_w1023_r1_s

Turkey, US Officials Meet To Discuss Iran Sanctions

Roxanne Garcia 0
920×920

Britain’s May In Northern Ireland To Push Her Brexit Vision

Roxanne Garcia 0
download (7)

N. Korea Puts Reunion Of War Separated Families In Doubt

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video