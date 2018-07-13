Home WORLD Trump, Queen Getting Acquainted Over Tea
Trump, Queen Getting Acquainted Over Tea
Trump, Queen Getting Acquainted Over Tea

TERESA MAY AND DONALD TRUMP
Trump, Queen Getting Acquainted Over Tea

(AP) – President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II are getting acquainted over tea at Windsor Castle.  Towering over the queen, Trump and the monarch shared a few interactions Friday as they reviewed troops at the royal castle in Windsor.

The queen, the president and first lady Melania Trump all shook hands. “The Star-Spangled Banner” was then played and the queen guided the president on a review of the honor guard in the castle courtyard.  Carrying a handbag between herself and Trump, the pair did not appear to engage in conversation during the formal ceremony.

The heads of state are meeting over tea before Trump departs England for a weekend in Scotland.

