Home NATIONAL Trump Raps Iran As Violating ‘spirit’ Of Nuclear Deal
Trump Raps Iran As Violating ‘spirit’ Of Nuclear Deal
NATIONAL
0

Trump Raps Iran As Violating ‘spirit’ Of Nuclear Deal

0
0
IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now viewing

Trump Raps Iran As Violating ‘spirit’ Of Nuclear Deal

OREGON TOWN FOR SALE UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST TILLER OREGON
now playing

Buyer Wanted: Town For Sale

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria Still Has Chemical Weapons

VW VOLKSWAGEN
now playing

Volkswagen To Pay $2.8 Billion In US Diesel Emission Scandal

Last adventure ahead for NASA’s Cassini spacecraft at Saturn
now playing

Last Adventure Ahead For NASA's Cassini Spacecraft At Saturn

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

Justice Dept. Tells 9 Sanctuary Cities Grant Money At Risk

Kori Ali Muhammad
now playing

Fresno, California Gunman Enters Court Shouting

PARIS SHOOTING 04-21-17
now playing

Paris Gunman Carried Note Defending IS Group

TEXAS VOTERS TEXAS ELECTIONS
now playing

Court Finds More Racial Gerrymandering In Texas Voting Maps

FDA
now playing

FDA Affirms Refusal To Release Texas Execution Drug Shipment

TONY ROMO
now playing

Romo To Call Cowboys On Thanksgiving, Might Get Earlier Game

(AP) – President Donald Trump says Iran is failing to fulfill the “spirit” of its nuclear deal with world powers, setting an ominous tone for his forthcoming decision about whether to pull the U.S. out of the landmark agreement.

Trump on Thursday ripped into the deal struck by Iran, the U.S. and other world powers in 2015 and said “it shouldn’t have been signed.” Yet he pointedly stopped sort of telegraphing whether or not the U.S. would stay in.

Earlier this week, the administration certified to Congress than Iran was complying – at least technically – with the terms of the deal, clearing the way for Iran to continue enjoying sanctions relief in the near term.  Trump made the remarks during a news conference alongside Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni.

Related posts:

  1. Iran’s Ahmadinejad Disqualified From Presidential Election
  2. Once Critical Of Global Deals, Trump Slow To Pull Out Of Any
  3. Trump’s Budget Chief Says Money For Border Wall A Must
  4. The Latest: Trump Calls 100-Day Benchmark ‘Ridiculous’
Related Posts
OREGON TOWN FOR SALE UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST TILLER OREGON

Buyer Wanted: Town For Sale

jsalinas 0
VW VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen To Pay $2.8 Billion In US Diesel Emission Scandal

jsalinas 0
Last adventure ahead for NASA’s Cassini spacecraft at Saturn

Last Adventure Ahead For NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft At Saturn

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video