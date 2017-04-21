Trump Raps Iran As Violating ‘spirit’ Of Nuclear Deal

(AP) – President Donald Trump says Iran is failing to fulfill the “spirit” of its nuclear deal with world powers, setting an ominous tone for his forthcoming decision about whether to pull the U.S. out of the landmark agreement.

Trump on Thursday ripped into the deal struck by Iran, the U.S. and other world powers in 2015 and said “it shouldn’t have been signed.” Yet he pointedly stopped sort of telegraphing whether or not the U.S. would stay in.

Earlier this week, the administration certified to Congress than Iran was complying – at least technically – with the terms of the deal, clearing the way for Iran to continue enjoying sanctions relief in the near term. Trump made the remarks during a news conference alongside Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni.