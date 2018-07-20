Trump Ready To Hit All Chinese Imports With Tariffs

(AP) – President Donald Trump said he’s willing to hit all goods imported from China with tariffs, sending U.S. markets sliding before the opening bell.

In a taped interview with the business channel CNBC aired early Friday, Trump said “I’m willing to go to 500,” referring roughly to the $505.5 billion in goods imported last year from China.

The administration to date has slapped tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods in a trade dispute over what it calls the nation’s predatory practices.

Dow futures, which had already been pointing modestly lower, are now indicating triple-digit losses.

The yuan dipped to a 12-month low of 6.8 to the dollar, off by 7.6 percent since mid-February.