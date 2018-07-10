Home NATIONAL Trump Refugee Policy Leaves Thousands Stranded Outside US
Trump Refugee Policy Leaves Thousands Stranded Outside US
Trump Refugee Policy Leaves Thousands Stranded Outside US

(AP) – The number of refugees entering the U.S. has fallen to historic lows.

The U.S. admitted 22,491 refugees in the budget year that ended Sept. 30. That’s one-quarter of the number allowed to enter two years ago and the lowest since Congress passed a law in 1980 creating the modern resettlement system.

That’s less than half the maximum the Trump administration had said it would allow. For the budget year that’s just begun, the ceiling is capped at 30,000. That compares with 85,000 in 2016.

There were 140 Iraqis accepted during the just-ended budget year, down from 6,886 the year before.

Part of the reason for the slowdown is tighter security that administration officials say is necessary for U.S. safety and security.

