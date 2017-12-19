Trump Relishes Likelihood Of Tax Cut Passage

(AP) – President Donald Trump is hailing the performance of the stock market as the House and Senate brace for votes that majority Republicans are confident will produce the most far-reaching overhaul of the U.S. tax code in decades.

In an early morning tweet Tuesday, Trump savors what would be his biggest legislative accomplishment as president, and says “DOW RISES 5000 POINTS ON THE YEAR FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER – MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

He also says, “Stocks and the economy have a long way to go after the Tax Cut Bill is totally understood and appreciated in scope and size.”

The president adds, “Immediate expensing will have a big impact. Biggest Tax Cuts and Reform EVER passed. Enjoy. And create many beautiful JOBS!”