Trump Remaking Federal Policy On Women’s Reproductive Health

(AP) – The Trump administration is methodically remaking government policy on reproductive health – moving to limit access to birth control and abortion and bolstering abstinence-only sex education.

Social and religious conservatives praise the administration for promoting “a culture of life.” But women’s-rights activists and some medical experts say the changes could increase unintended pregnancies and abortions.

President Donald Trump says he’s delivering on his anti-abortion campaign promises. Most of the changes involve regulations under the administration’s direct control. They include a proposal to bar federally funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals and separately allowing more employers who cite moral or religious reasons to opt out of no-cost birth control for women workers.

Trump also is appointing numerous federal judges – including Justice Neil Gorsuch – backed by anti-abortion groups.