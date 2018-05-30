Home NATIONAL Trump Remaking Federal Policy On Women’s Reproductive Health
Trump Remaking Federal Policy On Women’s Reproductive Health
NATIONAL
0

Trump Remaking Federal Policy On Women’s Reproductive Health

0
0
Donald Trump
now viewing

Trump Remaking Federal Policy On Women’s Reproductive Health

Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Second Attempt To Seek Bond Fails For Valley Doctor Charged In Huge Health Care Fraud Scheme

FATAL CRASH
now playing

Brownsville Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Louisiana

guilty-verdict
now playing

Jury Convicts Accused Killer Of Valley Border Patrol Agent

GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR
now playing

TX Governor Rolls Out School Safety Policy Plan

TED CRUZ
now playing

Ted Cruz Fundraising With Official Looking 'summons' Mailers

OFFICER SHOT OFF DUTY COP ROAD RAGE INCIDENT IN SAN ANTONIO
now playing

Off-Duty Officer Critically Injured In Shootout

CRIME
now playing

Authorities: Teen Conspired To Kill Jeweler Father

MEDICAL
now playing

Cancer Group Says Colon Screening Should Start At 45, Not 50

WalmartSign
now playing

Walmart Offers Employees New Perk: Cheap Access To College

UPS FREIGHT EXPLOSTION LEX KENTUCKY
now playing

Officials Say Fire Damage Minimal From Explosion

(AP) – The Trump administration is methodically remaking government policy on reproductive health – moving to limit access to birth control and abortion and bolstering abstinence-only sex education.

Social and religious conservatives praise the administration for promoting “a culture of life.”  But women’s-rights activists and some medical experts say the changes could increase unintended pregnancies and abortions.

President Donald Trump says he’s delivering on his anti-abortion campaign promises.  Most of the changes involve regulations under the administration’s direct control. They include a proposal to bar federally funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals and separately allowing more employers who cite moral or religious reasons to opt out of no-cost birth control for women workers.

Trump also is appointing numerous federal judges – including Justice Neil Gorsuch – backed by anti-abortion groups.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  2. Walmart Offers Employees New Perk: Cheap Access To College
  3. TX Governor Rolls Out School Safety Policy Plan
  4. Trump Says He Wishes He’d Picked A Different AG
Related Posts
MEDICAL

Cancer Group Says Colon Screening Should Start At 45, Not 50

jsalinas 0
WalmartSign

Walmart Offers Employees New Perk: Cheap Access To College

jsalinas 0
UPS FREIGHT EXPLOSTION LEX KENTUCKY

Officials Say Fire Damage Minimal From Explosion

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video