Trump Renews Tariffs Threat In China Trade Talks
Trump Renews Tariffs Threat In China Trade Talks

Trump Renews Tariffs Threat In China Trade Talks

(AP) – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says that China has made a commitment to purchase an additional $1.2 trillion in U.S. exports in coming years and, “if that’s real,” it will be enough to close America’s huge trade deficit with China.  Mnuchin says that China has made “very big commitments” for increased purchases of agricultural products, liquefied natural gas, industrial products and autos.

In an interview Tuesday on the Fox Business Network, Mnuchin says that the commitments to increase agricultural purchases “will be the first thing that gets addressed in the next few weeks.”  He added that, “we have to have a negotiated agreement and have this on paper but if that’s real that will close the trade deficit.”

The administration said over the weekend that it would postpone for 90 days the imposition of more tariffs on China to give both countries time to negotiate a long-term trade deal.

