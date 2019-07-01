Trump Reportedly Asking For Military Tanks For July 4th Event

President Trump reportedly wants some military tanks to be positioned on DC’s National Mall for the July 4th event. Trump plans to speak in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday evening as part of a “Salute to America.”

The Washington Post says Trump has asked for tanks, along with military flyovers that will include Air Force One. The Post notes that the Defense Department has not provided any estimates on much the event will cost or who will pay for it.

Hundreds of thousands of people normally gather on the National Mall for a July 4th concert and fireworks show.