Home WORLD Trump Responds To Criticism From Theresa May
Trump Responds To Criticism From Theresa May
WORLD
0

Trump Responds To Criticism From Theresa May

0
0
theresa-may-1485084656
now viewing

Trump Responds To Criticism From Theresa May

Roy Moore
now playing

Moore Seeks To Steer Alabama Senate Race To Social Issues

governor-new-york-primary
now playing

Trump Pal: Radio Host 'Confirmed' Wikileaks' Clinton Promise

GetFile
now playing

Applications For US Jobless Aid Tick Down To 238,000

Consumer Spending
now playing

Consumer Spending Rose Solid 0.3 Percent In October

BN-UR651_NKBACK_GR_20170815090444
now playing

US, China Hold Low-key Military Talks Amid NKorea Tensions

1060×600-7f107daf6a370dd0d9d27a15175efdcc
now playing

Conyers To Fight Sexual Misconduct Allegations

1512034679859
now playing

US Troops Get Freeze-Dried Plasma For Battlefield Bloodshed

WireAP_c8edd3868b544975a26b28616af48c51_12x5_992
now playing

US Frees African Asylum-Seeker Who's On Life Support

1512032886538
now playing

Pope Francis Arrives In Bangladesh Amid Security

volunteers-meeting-kensington-grenfell-victims-speaks-apartment_290a086c-d5c1-11e7-a032-ea4e291afd66
now playing

London Mayor Urges UK's May To Cancel Trump State Visit

(AP) – President Donald Trump says in a tweet that British Prime Minister Theresa May should focus not on him but “on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom.”
Trump’s comment comes amid criticism, including from May’s office, of his decision Wednesday morning to retweet a string of inflammatory videos from a fringe British political group purporting to show violence being committed by Muslims.
May’s office said it was “wrong” for the president to have done so.
Trump’s tweet uses the wrong handle to address May.
But he’s telling her: “We are doing just fine!”

Related posts:

  1. May Spokesman: Trump ‘wrong’ For Video Retweet
  2. London Mayor Urges UK’s May To Cancel Trump State Visit
  3. AP FACT CHECK: Bank Sector Not In Ruins, Despite Trump Beef
  4. Matt Lauer Fired From NBC
Related Posts
BN-UR651_NKBACK_GR_20170815090444

US, China Hold Low-key Military Talks Amid NKorea Tensions

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_c8edd3868b544975a26b28616af48c51_12x5_992

US Frees African Asylum-Seeker Who’s On Life Support

Zack Cantu 0
1512032886538

Pope Francis Arrives In Bangladesh Amid Security

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video