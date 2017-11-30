Trump Responds To Criticism From Theresa May

(AP) – President Donald Trump says in a tweet that British Prime Minister Theresa May should focus not on him but “on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom.”

Trump’s comment comes amid criticism, including from May’s office, of his decision Wednesday morning to retweet a string of inflammatory videos from a fringe British political group purporting to show violence being committed by Muslims.

May’s office said it was “wrong” for the president to have done so.

Trump’s tweet uses the wrong handle to address May.

But he’s telling her: “We are doing just fine!”