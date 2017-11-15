Home NATIONAL Trump Returns And Faces Alabama Senate Scandal
(AP) – President Donald Trump spent five days in Asia largely keeping the Alabama Senate scandal at bay. But now he’s back and must decide how to deal with it.
The president returned to Washington on Tuesday night and walked straight into a party panic over the sexual misconduct accusations dogging GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Having pushed publicly and privately for Moore to get out of the race, Republicans believe their last best shot is Trump, who they hope can persuade his fellow political rebel to fall in line.
Trump has given little indication of whether he’s interested in playing the role of party heavy. For Trump and Republicans, none of the options look very good – whether Moore wins, loses or gets forced out.

