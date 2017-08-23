Home NATIONAL Trump Revisits His Charlottesville Comments In Fiery Speech
Trump Revisits His Charlottesville Comments In Fiery Speech
Trump Revisits His Charlottesville Comments In Fiery Speech

Trump Revisits His Charlottesville Comments In Fiery Speech

(AP) – President Donald Trump is blaming the media for the condemnation of his response to violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists.
He opened his political rally Tuesday in Phoenix Tuesday evening with calls for unity and an assertion that “our movement is about love,” but then quickly erupted in anger
Trump shouted he’d “openly called for healing unity and love” in the immediate aftermath of Charlottesville and had simply been misrepresented in news coverage.
The president acknowledged his advisers had urged him to stay on message, and that he simply could not. He left no doubt that he plans to pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio (ahr-PY’-oh), convicted of disobeying court orders to stop his immigration patrols. He said he had chosen not to on Tuesday to avoid “controversy.”

