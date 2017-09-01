Home NATIONAL Trump Revives Argument On Wall On Mexican Border
(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump is blasting the media, saying that they’re reporting that taxpayers would get stuck with the bill for a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

In a tweet Sunday night, Trump says, “Dishonest media says Mexico won’t be paying for the wall if they pay a little later so the wall can be built more quickly. Media is fake!”

Trump’s team and congressional Republicans are working on a plan in which taxpayers initially would foot the bill. Trump says that Mexico would then reimburse the U.S.

