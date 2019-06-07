Trump Rips Pelosi, House Dems In Air Force One Tweets

President Trump is blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats. Tweeting aboard Air Force One today, Trump called Pelosi a disgrace. He also said Democratic lawmakers are getting nothing done as they continue investigating him.

Trump called the efforts “both illegal and unprecedented in U.S. history.” He said there was no collusion between Russia and his 2016 campaign and said Democrats should “Investigate the Investigators!” Trump just wrapped up a trip to Great Britain and France.