Trump Said To Be 'actively preparing' For Summit
Trump Said To Be 'actively preparing' For Summit

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump “continues to actively prepare” for the president’s “expected summit” with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) in Singapore.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) at the White House on June 7.  She says Kim Yong Chol, North Korea’s vice chairman of the Central Committee, is traveling to New York and will meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later this week.

Sanders says a U.S. delegation is meeting with the North Korean delegation at the DMZ.  Plans for the high-stakes summit have been in flux for days. Last week, Trump withdrew from the meeting, only to announce a day later it could still get back on track.

