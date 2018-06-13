Trump Said To Support House Immigration Plan

(AP) – Speaker Paul Ryan told House Republicans that President Donald Trump “seemed very supportive” of their effort to craft compromise legislation to help protect young immigrants. That’s according to Republican Rep. Chris Collins of New York, a Trump ally, who said Ryan told lawmakers behind closed doors Wednesday that he had spoken to Trump about the immigration bill a day earlier.

According to Collins, Ryan said he spoke with the president “about where we’re headed and the president seemed very supportive.” Legislation to protect immigrants known as Dreamers is coming up for a vote as soon as next week.

Collins said Ryan relayed that the president was also supportive of the strategy of voting on two separate immigration bills. A more conservative measure is unlikely to pass. Ryan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.