Trump Salutes Strong Bond Between US, France

DONALD TRUMP AND EMANUELLE MACRON
Trump Salutes Strong Bond Between US, France

(AP) – President Donald Trump is saluting the United States’ “unbreakable” bond with France.  Trump says the two nations have “occasional disagreements” but that doesn’t disrupt a friendship that dates to the American Revolution.

Trump says at a news conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron that a lot of people forget that France helped “us secure our independence.”  Trump also saluted France’s commitment to fighting terrorism and reducing bureaucracy, a goal he shares.

The American president also touched upon one of those areas of disagreement: climate change. Trump says the United State was committed to protecting the environment despite his recent decision to withdraw from a global agreement to combat climate change.

