Trump Says A ‘lot of love’ Will Help Bring Peace

(AP) – President Donald Trump says there’s a “lot of love out there” that will help to bring peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump says people from all nations, “even nations that you would be surprised to hear,” want to stop the killing. He says they’ve had enough of needless bloodshed. He did not name any of the countries.

Trump says the United States is ready to assist the peace process “in every way we can.” Speaking before attending a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump says he believes a new level of partnership in the region is possible – and that it will happen. Trump is on his first visit to Israel as president.