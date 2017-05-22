Home WORLD Trump Says A ‘lot of love’ Will Help Bring Peace
Trump Says A ‘lot of love’ Will Help Bring Peace
WORLD
0

Trump Says A ‘lot of love’ Will Help Bring Peace

0
0
TRUMP IN ISRAEL
now viewing

Trump Says A ‘lot of love’ Will Help Bring Peace

SPACE STATION
now playing

NASA Orders Up Urgent Spacewalking Repairs At Space Station

AMBULANCE-3
now playing

Boy Dies After Stepping Into Puddle With Downed Power Line

school chairs classroom
now playing

Texas Bathroom Bill Could Expose Secrets Of Transgender Kids

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
now playing

Iranian President Calls US Relations 'a curvy road'

FOOD STAMPS
now playing

Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Huge Cuts To Food Stamps

THE RUSSIAN PROBE MICAHEL FLYNN
now playing

Senator Pledges 'to get to the truth' In Probe

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Delay In Court Case Deepens Health Insurance Uncertainty

police20lights20generic
now playing

Police Safe Zone Unsafe For 2 Busted For Selling Stolen Item

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Woman Slain As Boyfriend Shoots At Another Man

TEXTING AND DRIVING
now playing

Texas Lawmakers Send Texting While Driving Ban To Governor

(AP) – President Donald Trump says there’s a “lot of love out there” that will help to bring peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump says people from all nations, “even nations that you would be surprised to hear,” want to stop the killing. He says they’ve had enough of needless bloodshed. He did not name any of the countries.

Trump says the United States is ready to assist the peace process “in every way we can.”  Speaking before attending a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump says he believes a new level of partnership in the region is possible – and that it will happen.  Trump is on his first visit to Israel as president.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says ‘Rare Opportunity’ Exists For Peace
  2. Trump’s Budget Proposal Includes Huge Cuts To Food Stamps
  3. The Latest: Trump Signs Saudi Defense, Economic Deals
  4. Trump Avoids Pointing To Saudis’ Human Rights Failings
Related Posts
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Calls US Relations ‘a curvy road’

jsalinas 0
Ringling Bros Leaving the Life

Curtain Falls On ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ After 146 Years

Zack Cantu 0
South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea Says Ready To Deploy, Mass Produce New Missile

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video