Trump Says Allegations Against Kavanaugh ‘hoax’
NATIONAL
Trump Says Allegations Against Kavanaugh ‘hoax’

Trump Says Allegations Against Kavanaugh ‘hoax’

(AP) – President Donald Trump says newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was “caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats.”  Trump says allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh were “all made up, it was fabricated and it’s a disgrace.”

Kavanaugh was accused by several women of sexual misconduct, including a California professor who testified under oath that he tried to assault her at a high school party decades ago. Kavanagh adamantly denied the allegations.  Trump had once said he found her testimony credible.

Trump says he thinks many Democrats will vote Republican in next month’s midterm elections because they’re angry about Kavanaugh’s treatment.

