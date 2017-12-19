Trump Says America Will ‘Stand Up For Ourselves’

(AP) – President Donald Trump says a new era of competition is underway and that the U.S. will follow his 2016 campaign doctrine of “America First.”

He said Monday that “America is in the game, and America is going to win.”

Trump’s strategy focuses on protecting the homeland, including building a wall on the U.S. Southern border and taking other steps on immigration. He also called for promoting American prosperity, demonstrating peace through strength and advancing American influence.

He said the U.S. will cooperate with other countries “in a manner that always protects our national interests.”

Trump also said that the United States “will stand up for ourselves and our country like we have never stood up before.” He called for competing “with every instrument of our national power.”