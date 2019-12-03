WORLD

Trump Says China Deal Could Wait Until After Election

(AP) – President Donald Trump appears to be downplaying the chances for a deal to end the U.S.-China trade war before the end of the year.

Speaking in London, where he is attending a NATO summit, Trump says the only limiting factor to reaching an agreement with China is whether he wants to make a deal. Asked about his áprevious goal of reaching an agreement by years’ end, Trump tells reporters, “I have no deadline.” He adds that “in some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election.”

