Home NATIONAL Trump Says Climate Change Not A Hoax, Not Sure Of Its Source
Trump Says Climate Change Not A Hoax, Not Sure Of Its Source
NATIONAL
0

Trump Says Climate Change Not A Hoax, Not Sure Of Its Source

0
0
DONALD TRUMP
now viewing

Trump Says Climate Change Not A Hoax, Not Sure Of Its Source

KOREAS TO BREAK GROUND RAILROAD
now playing

Koreas To Break Ground On Inter-Korean Railroad

NEPAL CLIMBERS SEARCH
now playing

Bodies Of Nepal Climbers Delayed By Mountain's Remoteness

SEARS
now playing

Sears Files For Chapter 11 Amid Plunging Sales, Massive Debt

WHITE HOUSE
now playing

White House: 'Stern' Action Over Saudi Journalist If Needed

BORDER PATROL
now playing

Border Patrol Misconduct Stats Point To Texas Sector Issues

Victor Manuel Palomo
now playing

Fugitive On The Run For 7 Years Captured In Mexico

TEXAS FLOODS IN JUNCTION
now playing

3rd Person Found Dead Days After Raging Texas Floodwaters

hidalgo county seal
now playing

Town Hall Meetings Continue On Hidalgo County Drainage Bond Proposal

LIMOUSINE CRASH NEW YORK OCT 2018
now playing

Schumer: Feds Haven't Done Enough To Investigate Limo Safety

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis poses for a photo with Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi
now playing

Mattis Pushes Closer Ties To Vietnam Amid Tension With China

(AP) – President Donald Trump is backing off his claim that climate change is a hoax but says he doesn’t know if it’s manmade and suggests the climate will “change back again.”

In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Trump says he doesn’t want to put the U.S. at a disadvantage in responding to climate change.  Trump called climate change a hoax in November 2012 and in years since. As far as the climate “changing back,” temperature records show that the world hasn’t had a cooler-than-average year since 1976 or a cooler-than-normal month since the end of 1985.

The president also expressed doubt over scientists’ findings linking the changing climate to more powerful hurricanes. He is scheduled on Monday to visit areas of Georgia and Florida damaged by Hurricane Michael.

Related posts:

  1. Melania Trump Says She Ignores Rumors Of Trump’s Infidelity
  2. US Asks Central America To Do More On Illegal Immigration
  3. Border Patrol Misconduct Stats Point To Texas Sector Issues
  4. Trump Vows To Unearth Truth About Khashoggi Disappearance
Related Posts
SEARS

Sears Files For Chapter 11 Amid Plunging Sales, Massive Debt

jsalinas 0
WHITE HOUSE

White House: ‘Stern’ Action Over Saudi Journalist If Needed

jsalinas 0
LIMOUSINE CRASH NEW YORK OCT 2018

Schumer: Feds Haven’t Done Enough To Investigate Limo Safety

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video