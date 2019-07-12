Trump Says Dems Exaggerated Border Conditions

(AP) – President Donald Trump is pushing back against a freshman congresswoman’s description of border conditions.

Earlier this month, progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was among a group of House members who visited three Texas border stations. She said women in cells at a station in El Paso said they had no water and were told to drink out of the toilets.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that the congresswoman “made that up.” He says it’s a “phony story.”