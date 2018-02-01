Trump Says Dems Not Helping Young Immigrants

(AP) – President Donald Trump is blasting Democrats for “doing nothing” to protect people brought to the U.S. as children and living here illegally. Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last year but delayed its end for six months to allow Congress to act. The Obama-era program protects from deportation tens of thousands of young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Trump is demanding funding for a border wall and an end to family based immigration programs as part of an agreement on DACA. But Democrats and a few Republicans have suggested they may not vote for government funding that doesn’t include DACA protections.

Trump tweeted that “DACA activists and Hispanics will go hard against Dems, will start “falling in love” with Republicans and their President! We are about RESULTS.”