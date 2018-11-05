Trump Says Drug Ads Should Reveal Costs

(AP) – President Donald Trump and his health secretary are laying out new proposals designed to reduce drug prices, including a requirement that drugmakers disclose the cost of their medicines in television advertisements.

The idea is one of many old and new proposals outlined in a White House blueprint unveiled in a long-awaited speech by the president. Under the plan, Health Secretary Alex Azar said the Food and Drug Administration would immediately examine requiring pricing information in pharmaceutical ads. Other proposals include speeding the process of switching prescription drugs to over-the-counter medicines.

The plan also would give private health insurers that run Medicare plans more negotiating power with drugmakers. But administration officials offered few specifics on how that would work.