Trump Says Erdogan Assured Him Of Cease-Fire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the foreign media, in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Turkey's president says his country "cannot forget" the harshly worded letter from U.S. President Donald Trump about the Turkish military offensive into Syria. But he says the mutual "love and respect" between the two leaders prevents him from keeping it on Turkey's agenda. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

(AP) – President Donald Trump says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is offering assurances that the cease-fire he agreed to has not already broken down.

Trump says on Twitter on Friday that Erdogan told him that “there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated” and that he “very much wants the cease-fire, or pause, to work.”

An Associated Press journalist and activists in the region witnessed Turkish shelling and other activity in and around Ras al-Ayn on Friday morning. Trump also says he has “just been notified that some European Nations are now willing, for the first time, to take the (Islamic State group) Fighters that came from their nations” as he has demanded.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about which countries he’d heard from and exactly what they had agreed to.