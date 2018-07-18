Home NATIONAL Trump Says Europe Trip ‘tremendous success’
(AP) – President Donald Trump says his Europe trip last week, including meetings at NATO, with British leaders, and Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a tremendous success.”

Speaking before a meeting of his Cabinet at the White House on Wednesday, Trump is defending a trip that has drawn bipartisan criticism for his contentious treatment of American allies and embrace of the Russian leader.

Trump says the Cabinet meeting will focus on workforce development, saying American businesses are searching for highly skilled employees.  The president adds that he wants American workers to have the skills to find a new job if they don’t like the one they currently hold.  Trump says he will make an announcement on worker training Thursday.

