Trump Says He Answered Written Questions In Mueller Probe
Trump Says He Answered Written Questions In Mueller Probe

DONALD TRUMP
Trump Says He Answered Written Questions In Mueller Probe

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he has answered written questions from special counsel Robert Mueller but hasn’t yet submitted them.  Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday that he answered the questions “very easily” this week but added that “you have to always be careful.”  The president did not say when he would turn over the answers to Mueller as part of the ongoing investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump had huddled with lawyer at the White House this week but made clear: “my lawyers don’t write answers, I write answers.”  Mueller had signaled a willingness to accept written answers on matters of collusion. The White House has said it would not answer Mueller’s questions on possible obstruction of justice.

