Home NATIONAL Trump Says He Pressed Putin On Elections, Time To Move On
Trump Says He Pressed Putin On Elections, Time To Move On
NATIONAL
0

Trump Says He Pressed Putin On Elections, Time To Move On

0
0
dc-Cover-q7n58mlknlbt6trc6244b64eh3-20170708083622.Medi
now viewing

Trump Says He Pressed Putin On Elections, Time To Move On

static.politico
now playing

Survey: US Uninsured Up By 2M This Year As Gains Erode

article-2638415-1E2EB2D000000578-837_634x649
now playing

Bad Behavior Is Trending Online, Inspiring It In Real Life

Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez
now playing

Thousands Flee Wildfires In California; Canada Blazes Grow

WireAP_7a07798e5114481fbb4f183a8d7b1583_12x5_1600
now playing

Iraqi Troops Push To Clear Last Mosul Ground Of IS Militants

800 (1)
now playing

Trump's Son Changed Account Of Meeting With Russian Lawyer

JASON BERNAL BOATING ACCIDENT CHARGE
now playing

Texas Man Faces Second Charge In Fatal Boating Accident

LAKE
now playing

Texas Reports 10 Water-Related Deaths During 4th Of July

RANDY SCHELL VOICEOVER ACTOR KILLED IN SKY DIVING ACCIDENT
now playing

Man Who Died In Skydiving Accident Was Voice Actor

POLICE CHASE
now playing

Police: Infant Is Passenger In Texas Chase After Robbery

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
now playing

California Wildfires Send Some 8K People Fleeing

(AP) – President Donald Trump says “it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia” after his lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany. But he is still avoiding the question of whether he accepts Putin’s denial that Russia was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election.
Speaking in a series of tweets Sunday morning after returning from a world leaders’ summit in Germany, Trump said he “strongly pressed” Putin twice over Russian meddling during their meeting Friday.
Trump said that Putin “vehemently denied” the conclusions of American intelligence agencies that Russian hackers and propagandists tried to sway the election in Trump’s favor.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says ‘Time To Move Forward’ With Russia
  2. The Latest: Tillerson Says US Expected Putin’s Denial
  3. Trump Backs Off Cybersecurity Unit With Russia
  4. The Latest: G-20: Putin: Russia To Honor Paris Climate Deal
Related Posts
static.politico

Survey: US Uninsured Up By 2M This Year As Gains Erode

Roxanne Garcia 0
article-2638415-1E2EB2D000000578-837_634x649

Bad Behavior Is Trending Online, Inspiring It In Real Life

Zack Cantu 0
Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez

Thousands Flee Wildfires In California; Canada Blazes Grow

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video