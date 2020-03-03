NATIONAL

Trump Says He Spoke To Taliban Leader, Had ‘good talk’

By
0
File photo: President Donald Trump Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he has talked with a Taliban leader, days after the U.S. and the Taliban reached an agreement aimed at allowing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan after more than 18 years.

Trump told reporters on the South Lawn Tuesday that they had a “very good talk” on Tuesday. A short time earlier, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted: “The President of the United States Trump held a phone conversation” with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. No other details were disclosed.

Acknowledging a military stalemate after nearly two decades of conflict, the United States on Saturday signed a peace agreement with the Taliban.

