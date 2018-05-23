Home NATIONAL Trump Says He Wants Transparency In Russia Probe
Trump Says He Wants Transparency In Russia Probe
NATIONAL
Trump Says He Wants Transparency In Russia Probe

RUSSIAN PROBE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION
Trump Says He Wants Transparency In Russia Probe

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he wants transparency from everyone involved in the investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election.  Trump said Wednesday before leaving for a trip to New York that “what I want is total transparency.”

Trump says he wants that from the FBI and from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the special counsel’s investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

On Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and Justice Department official Edward O’Callaghan are meeting with House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes and House Oversight and Government Reform chairman Trey Gowdy to review secret Justice Department documents lawmakers have been demanding access to.  Trump predicts “people are going to see a lot of bad things happened.”

