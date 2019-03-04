Trump Says He’ll Cooperate, But It’s ‘a hoax’

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’ll cooperate with the House Judiciary Committee’s sweeping investigation into his White House, campaign and businesses.

When a reporter asked him Monday if he was going to cooperate with the investigation led by Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Trump replied: “I cooperate all the time with everybody. You know, the beautiful thing, no collusion. It’s all a hoax.”

The committee is sending requests to 81 people linked to the president and his associates. Nadler said Monday the investigation will be focused on possible obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.

Trump answered the question while he hosted the Division 1-winning North Dakota State University football team at the White House.