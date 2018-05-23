Home NATIONAL Trump Says He’ll Know Next Week About Summit
Trump Says He'll Know Next Week About Summit
Trump Says He'll Know Next Week About Summit

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
Trump Says He’ll Know Next Week About Summit

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he will know next week whether his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is still on, as his administration looks to keep the historic meeting on track.  He says: “We will know next week about Singapore and if we go I think it will be a great thing for North Korea.”

On Tuesday, Trump expressed doubts about the June 12 meeting taking place as scheduled when he hosted South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House, amid concerns that the North isn’t committed to discussing dismantling its nuclear program.

Speaking from the White House before boarding Marine One on Wednesday, Trump said, “Someday a date will happen,” for the North Korea talks, adding, and “It could very well be June 12.”

