Trump Says He’s ‘disappointed’ With Justice

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he is “disappointed” with the Justice Department and won’t rule out firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions if Sessions won’t investigate Democrats.

Trump says he’s “not really involved” with the Justice Department, saying he’d like to let it run itself, but adds, “Honestly, they should be looking at the Democrats.” Asked by reporters before departing the White House for his 12-day trip to Asia if he would fire Sessions if DOJ doesn’t focus its investigative powers on Democrats, Trump says, “I don’t know.” Trump continues: “A lot of people are disappointed in the Justice Department, including me.”