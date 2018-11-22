Home NATIONAL Trump Says He’s Eyeing Staff Replacements
Trump Says He's Eyeing Staff Replacements
Trump Says He’s Eyeing Staff Replacements

DONALD TRUMP
Trump Says He’s Eyeing Staff Replacements

Indian Island Police Struggle To Get Body Of Dead American

Those Who Lost Everything In Fire Find A Way To Give Thanks

No Holiday Break For Trump's Court Criticism

Woman In Burning Dallas Apartment Drops Baby To Bystander; Watch Video

Black Lawmaker Renews Call Against Texas Confederate Plaque

Former Texas Cop Being Brought To NY To Face Murder Charges

Mattis Says He Has Extra Authority To Use Military On Border

Report: Trump Asked Lawyers Ordering Prosecution Of Comey, Clinton

Report: Troops Might Do Medical Screenings On Migrants

Over 800 Missing From Camp Fire

(AP) – President Donald Trump is threatening to close the U.S. border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time if his administration determines that its southern ally has lost “control” on its side.

Trump is citing the situation involving migrants camped in Tijuana, Mexico, after traveling in a caravan to reach the United States.  Trump calls it “a really bad situation” there and says that “if we find that it’s incontrollable,” then “we will close entry into the country for period of time until we can get it under control. The whole border.”

The president also says he’s given American troops at the border the “OK” to use lethal force against migrants “if they have to.”  Trump tells reporters: “I hope they don’t have to,” but he says, “I have no choice” because “you’re dealing with rough people.”

