Home NATIONAL Trump Says He’s ‘Like, Really Smart,’ ‘A Very Stable Genius’
Trump Says He’s ‘Like, Really Smart,’ ‘A Very Stable Genius’
NATIONAL
0

Trump Says He’s ‘Like, Really Smart,’ ‘A Very Stable Genius’

0
0
image
now viewing

Trump Says He’s ‘Like, Really Smart,’ ‘A Very Stable Genius’

15764956_G
now playing

Ducks Shot With Arrows In Suburban Houston Neighborhood

15765014_G
now playing

Ink Shipped To DFW Airport Turns Out To Be Liquid Meth

636467109324576143-EPA-USA-CALIFORNIA-BORDER-WALL-94377067
now playing

Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years

nigerian couple pay enslaved nanny
now playing

Texas Couple Ordered To Pay Enslaved Nanny $121,000

2157889318001_5703649035001_5703641458001-vs
now playing

Obama To Speak At MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference

3371f0a88b924126809feeacfcc79094-780×628
now playing

East Coast Set For Wickedly Cold Weekend Of Sub-Zero Temps

ap_13031217768_custom-66eeec2d50d54311045e0e4f530b765d3dfc1078-s900-c85
now playing

Latest Revelation Of Trump Action Opens New Avenue In Probe

1515223079691
now playing

$450 million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Florida

Dr. Bill Kinsinger
now playing

Colleagues Make Pet Rescue Flight In Honor Of Missing Pilot

Russell Ziemba, 49
now playing

Judge Reduces Bond For Man Arrested At Hotel With Guns

(AP) – President Donald Trump wants people to know he’s “like, really smart” and “a very stable genius.”

He’s taking to Twitter to defend his mental fitness and boast about his intelligence.

It’s his latest pushback against a book that portrays him as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of the presidency. In the book, former aide Steve Bannon questions Trump’s competence.

Trump’s having none of it.

He says critics are “taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.”

Trump says “my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

He says going from successful businessman to reality TV star to president on his first try “would qualify as not smart, but genius …. and a very stable genius at that!”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Praises Bannon Being ‘dumped’ By Mercers
  2. Trump Left ‘Furious,’ ‘Disgusted’ By Bannon Over New Book
  3. Sensational Book On Trump Is Top Seller Online
  4. Ex-Speaker Gingrich Criticizes Bannon Over Book
Related Posts
2157889318001_5703649035001_5703641458001-vs

Obama To Speak At MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference

Danny Castillon 0
3371f0a88b924126809feeacfcc79094-780×628

East Coast Set For Wickedly Cold Weekend Of Sub-Zero Temps

Danny Castillon 0
ap_13031217768_custom-66eeec2d50d54311045e0e4f530b765d3dfc1078-s900-c85

Latest Revelation Of Trump Action Opens New Avenue In Probe

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video