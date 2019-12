President Donald Trump shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the NATO summit at The Grove, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Watford, England. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Trump says the growth of nuclear weapons production is the biggest problem the world faces today. He made the comments before meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the NATO Summit in London.

The President says the U.S. and Russia are in discussions to reduce nuclear creation. Trump said he wants to see something happen and so does Russian President Vladimir Putin.