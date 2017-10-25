Trump Says He’s Victim In Dossier Brouhaha

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s the victim. That’s his take on reporting that says Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped pay for political research that ultimately produced a dossier of allegations about Trump’s ties to Russia.

That confirmation comes from a person familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss confidential client matters. Trump has posted a quote on Twitter that he attributes to Fox News. His tweet says: “Clinton campaign & DNC paid for research that led to the anti-Trump Fake News Dossier. The victim here is the President.” FoxNews” The president has derided the dossier as “phony stuff.” Yet the FBI has worked to corroborate the document