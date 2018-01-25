Home WORLD Trump Says His Trip To Davos Already A Success
(AP) – President Donald Trump says his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is already “very successful.”  He told reporters on his way between meetings that “we are seeing tremendous investment and today has been a very exciting day, a very great day and great for our country.”

Trump is the first U.S. president to come to the forum in Davos since Bill Clinton in 2000. He met Thursday with the leaders of Britain and Israel, Theresa May and Benjamin Netanyahu, and was due to give a speech to the forum on Friday.  Later on Thursday he was due to hold a reception with CEOs and other global executives.

