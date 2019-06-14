Trump Says Iran Behind Gulf Tankers Attack

This June 13, 2019, image released by the U.S. military's Central Command, shows damage and a suspected mine on the Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman near the coast of Iran. The U.S. military on Friday, June 14, 2019, released a video it said showed Iran's Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the oil tankers targeted near the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the Islamic Republic sought to remove evidence of its involvement from the scene. (U.S. Central Command via AP)

President Trump fully believes Iran is responsible for tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman.

Video released by the U.S. military looks to show an Iranian navy boat removing an unexploded mine from a Japanese-owned tanker. President Trump says the images show Iran’s role in the attack.

Britain is also backing the claim, and although they say they’ll make their own assessment, they have no reason to doubt Trump’s statement.