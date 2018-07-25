Home NATIONAL Trump Says It’s ‘sad’ Cohen Recorded Him
Trump Says It’s ‘sad’ Cohen Recorded Him
NATIONAL
Trump Says It’s ‘sad’ Cohen Recorded Him

DONALD TRUMP
Trump Says It’s ‘sad’ Cohen Recorded Him

DONALD TRUMP
(AP) – President Donald Trump is firing back at his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen after the release of a recording Cohen secretly made of a conversation between the two men.  “What kind of lawyer would tape a client? So sad!” the president says Wednesday on Twitter.

The tape, made two months before the 2016 presidential election, captures Trump discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model’s account of having an affair with him.  Lawyers for the two men have said the payments ultimately were never made.

The tape appears to contradict the Trump campaign’s later claim that Trump knew nothing about payments to a media company to keep model Karen McDougal’s story from becoming public.  Trump suggested Wednesday that the tape cuts off when he was “presumably saying positive things” and that other clients and reporters were taped by Cohen.  Cohen’s attorney has said he released the tape after being subjected to an “intense campaign of disparagement” by the president’s team.

