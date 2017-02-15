Home NATIONAL Trump Says Media Treated Flynn Unfairly
(AP) – President Donald Trump says his ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is a “wonderful man” who has been treated “very, very unfairly” by the media.  The White House says Trump fired Flynn late Monday following reports that Flynn had discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before Trump was sworn into office.  Flynn and other administration officials originally denied the topic had been discussed.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday that Flynn had lost the president’s trust.  But Trump says in a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he thinks “it’s really a sad thing” that Flynn “was treated so badly.”  He’s also going after those who have leaked information to the press, describing it as a “criminal act.”

