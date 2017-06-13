Home NATIONAL Trump Says New Health Care Law Will Be ‘kind’
Trump Says New Health Care Law Will Be ‘kind’
NATIONAL
0

Trump Says New Health Care Law Will Be ‘kind’

0
0
donald-trump
now viewing

Trump Says New Health Care Law Will Be ‘kind’

Patriarch Of The Vela Family Dies At 87

JEFF SESSIONS-1
now playing

Sessions Won't Talk Trump Conversations

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Bristles At Wyden Query On Recusal

officer William Martin
now playing

Chief: Texas Officer Made Errors In Confrontation With Woman

MEXICO FLAG AND MEXICAN COUNTRY
now playing

Mexico Offers Rewards In Killings Of Journalists

AL JEZERA
now playing

Israel Considers Closing Al-Jazeera

ANGELA MERKEL
now playing

Merkel's Party Wins Deal For 3-Way Coalition In German State

DRONE
now playing

Drones Carrying Defibrillators Could Aid Heart Emergencies

45-year-old George Brinkman Jr.
now playing

Sheriff Says Ohio Man Is Suspect In 5 Slayings

police-badge-generic
now playing

Gov: We Won't Forget Slain officers' Courage

(AP) – President Donald Trump is having lunch with Republican senators to discuss the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

Trump said President Barack Obama’s health care law “had been broken and it’s been a broken promise.” He said a replacement will be “generous, kind” and show “heart” and promised more funding.

Attendees at the lunch include Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

Trump accused congressional Democrats of obstruction and said they would not provide even one vote for “the best plan ever.”  Senate Republicans are winnowing down policy options in search of 51 votes to advance House-passed legislation this summer.

Related posts:

  1. What’s Next In The Legal Fight Over The Travel Ban
  2. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
  3. 9th Circuit Upholds Trump Travel Ban Injunction
  4. Another US Appeals Court Keeps Trump’s Travel Ban Blocked
Related Posts
JEFF SESSIONS-1

Sessions Won’t Talk Trump Conversations

jsalinas 0
JEFF SESSIONS

Sessions Bristles At Wyden Query On Recusal

jsalinas 0
DRONE

Drones Carrying Defibrillators Could Aid Heart Emergencies

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video