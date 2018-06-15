Home NATIONAL Trump Says No To ‘moderate’ Immigration Plan
Trump Says No To ‘moderate’ Immigration Plan
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Says No To ‘moderate’ Immigration Plan

0
0
President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now viewing

Trump Says No To ‘moderate’ Immigration Plan

JOBS REPORT
now playing

Texas Unemployment For May Holds Steady At 4.1 Percent

STEPHEN HAWKING WESTMINSTER ABBEY
now playing

Stephen Hawking's Ashes To Be Buried In Westminster Abbey

CHINA TARIFFS
now playing

China Vows Retaliation For US Tariff Hike

PAUL MANAFORT
now playing

Judge Jails Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Ahead Of Trial

Dimitric Knight left 7 yr old son in hot car while she shoplifted
now playing

Mom Allegedly Left Son In Hot Car, Shoplifted At Store

GEORGE STRAIT
now playing

George Strait Part Of Hurricane Harvey Recovery Campaign

Weldon Marshall
now playing

Ex-US Navy Man Sentenced For Taking Classified Information

courtgavel
now playing

Abortion Clinics Suing To Undo Old Laws After 2016 Win

casa padre-1
now playing

Lawmakers Plan Visits To Valley Immigrant Shelters

hurricane preparedness
now playing

Emergency Management Officials Urge Valley Residents To Plan Ahead For Hurricanes

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he won’t sign a “moderate” immigration bill written by House Republicans. His comment deals an apparent damaging blow to GOP lawmakers hoping to push legislation through the House next week.

Republicans have produced a hard-right immigration measure and a separate package negotiated by the party’s battling moderates and conservatives.  Both bills have stringent border security provisions. Only the compromise measure offers a chance at citizenship for young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump tells reporters that he’s looking at both plans. But, he says, “I certainly wouldn’t sign the more moderate one.”  He also says he needs money to build a wall with Mexico. Both bills have that.  Trump’s words are causing confusion among GOP leaders, who have said Trump backs the compromise.

Related posts:

  1. Lawmakers Plan Visits To Valley Immigrant Shelters
  2. Emergency Management Officials Urge Valley Residents To Plan Ahead For Hurricanes
  3. Judge Jails Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Ahead Of Trial
  4. Trump Says It’s ‘Possible’ He’ll Meet With Putin This Summer
Related Posts
PAUL MANAFORT

Judge Jails Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Ahead Of Trial

jsalinas 0
casa padre-1

Lawmakers Plan Visits To Valley Immigrant Shelters

jsalinas 0
hurricane preparedness

Emergency Management Officials Urge Valley Residents To Plan Ahead For Hurricanes

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video