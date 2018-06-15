Trump Says No To ‘moderate’ Immigration Plan

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he won’t sign a “moderate” immigration bill written by House Republicans. His comment deals an apparent damaging blow to GOP lawmakers hoping to push legislation through the House next week.

Republicans have produced a hard-right immigration measure and a separate package negotiated by the party’s battling moderates and conservatives. Both bills have stringent border security provisions. Only the compromise measure offers a chance at citizenship for young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump tells reporters that he’s looking at both plans. But, he says, “I certainly wouldn’t sign the more moderate one.” He also says he needs money to build a wall with Mexico. Both bills have that. Trump’s words are causing confusion among GOP leaders, who have said Trump backs the compromise.