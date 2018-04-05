Trump Says NRA ‘loves this country’

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the National Rifle Association is a “great organization that loves this country.” Trump spoke to reporters Friday aboard Air Force One as he flew to Dallas to address the organization’s annual convention for the fourth consecutive time. More than 70,000 NRA members are expected to attend. The event is also drawing protests, including by those who lost loved ones to gun violence.

Trump’s appearance comes after he temporarily strayed from NRA dogma opposing stronger gun control after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year – only to return to the fold. Trump also said he has a “record crowd” attending the convention.