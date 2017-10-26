Trump Says Opioid Problem Will Get Better

(AP) – President Donald Trump is vowing that the nation’s opioid crisis “will be defeated” as he winds up his speech on drug addiction. Trump was surrounded by people touched by addiction when he signed an order to make the problem a national public health emergency.

The president allows that the problem may “get worse before it gets better” but is vowing that it will ultimately get better. Trump adds: “We will win, right?”. Overdose deaths involving prescription opioids have quadrupled since 1999.